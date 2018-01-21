Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Pocahontas’ Problem Could Be Her 2020 Demise — Dems and Native Americans Are Not Happy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) unverified claim she is a descendant of Native Americans has been constant fodder for her political rivals. Now, it seems it can no longer escape the obsession of identity politics of her political allies.

“[T]here’s also discomfort on the left and among some tribal leaders and activists that Warren has a political blind spot when it comes to the murkiness surrounding her story of her heritage,” The Boston Globe reports. “In recent months, ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah mocked her for claiming Native American ancestry and the liberal website ThinkProgress published a scathing criticism of her by a Cherokee activist who said she should apologize.”

“[T]he view of her more sympathetic critics is that she is leaving herself vulnerable by not clearing the air in a definitive way,” according to the Globe.

“From a strategic perspective, taking the live step of taking responsibility and an apology, even while noting that it was not her intention to harm anyone, is important,” Tom Bonier, CEO of the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, said. – READ MORE

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appears to be angling for a presidential run in 2020, raising historic amounts of money and grooming top political connections within the Democratic Party.

The Massachusetts senator has amassed a campaign war chest of nearly 13 million going into her re-election this year, an amount greater than nearly any senator in modern history.

Warren is adamant that her focus is on her re-election campaign for her Senate seat in 2018.

“I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts,” the senator said in April. “I am deeply blessed that the people of the commonwealth sent me to Washington to fight for them, and that’s what I’ll keep on doing.” – READ MORE