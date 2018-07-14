Paul Ryan Says a Family of Woodchucks Destroyed His Car (VIDEO)

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? We may never know, but apparently they do like to eat cars.

At least, that’s the fate that befell Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wisc.) Chevrolet Suburban during winter in Wisconsin. Ryan shared the story in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.

Ryan explained how he keeps the car stored at his mother’s house. But when Ryan’s mother left to Florida for the winter, the woodchucks seized at the opportunity to get out of the cold and sought shelter in the underbelly of Ryan’s car.

“I towed it into the dealer, they put it up, and they realized that a family of woodchucks lived in the underbody of my Suburban,” Ryan recalled. “They ate all of the wiring out of it.” – READ MORE

Randy Bryce, the Democratic challenger attempting to win House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat in Congress, has been discovered to carry a litany of prior arrests.

The perennial candidate has earned numerous endorsements from national Democrats who hope he can flip the district.

However, Bryce has been discovered to have been arrested a number of times, according to a CNN report. Arrests include driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and driving with a suspended license.

Bryce, 53, was arrested in 1991 for marijuana possession, property damage, theft and trespassing — the theft and trespassing charges were later dropped. He was arrested again in 1998 for drunk driving. He was later arrested three more times for driving with a suspended license and registration in his home state of Wisconsin.

“There is no excuse for what I did 20 years ago when I got behind the wheel and operated under the influence. I made a mistake and I regret it. I’ve worked very hard to learn from my mistakes so I can be a man my son can be proud of. I’m not perfect, but I know the struggles working people go through. I understand the mistakes that any of us can make. I’ve certainly learned from mine,” Bryce said in a Friday statement to CNN.

This isn’t the first time that Bryce’s past has come to haunt him as he attempts to become a U.S. representative.

Media investigations revealed the Wisconsin Democrat refused to pay a former girlfriend money he owed her, even defying a judge’s order. – READ MORE

