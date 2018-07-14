Pelosi’s Email Bait and Switch: Says She’s Not Asking for Cash — Then Asks for Cash

On June 22, I got an email titled, “NOT asking for money.”

Now, that sounds pretty clear to me. After some political talk, she gets to the point with a line at the end of the email: “Please, before midnight — will you complete your survey? Your voice is more important than you know.”

If you click on the link, you’ll find that Pelosi is indeed conducting a survey of Democrats, including such scientifically derived questions as, “Do you oppose the Republican Party’s heartless budget?” and “Did you know that the Republican budget includes $4 BILLION in cuts to Social Security?” The choices for answering the latter question are, “Yes, it’s awful” and “No, but I do now.”

Scroll to the end of the short poll, and you find what is seemingly the question she most sincerely wants an answer to: “Will you pitch in $3 (or more!) to support the DCCC in its mission to help Democrats take back the House?” – READ MORE

The House Minority Leader — and presumptive Speaker of the House if Democrats retake the majority this November — displayed more bizarre behavior for reporters on Thursday as she held her weekly press conference.

Pelosi suffered brain freezes, speech problems and confused Russia and China at least twice.

While attacking Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Pelosi had trouble saying “effectively.” – READ MORE

