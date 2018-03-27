Paul Ryan Rumored To Be Stepping Down. Here’s Who Might Replace Him.

On Monday, a Republican congressman said that House Speaker Paul Ryan is rumored to be stepping down in the next two months and that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) will be his replacement.

“The rumor mill is that Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new Speaker,” Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) said.

“Now that is interesting because nobody has talked to members (of the House of Representatives) on how they are going to vote (on new leadership),” Amodei continued. “Now, maybe they have talked to all of the members but me. I don’t know, so that is the rumor mill from last week.”

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that this is not the first time that these types of rumors have surfaced about Ryan as he said last December that “he was ‘soul searching’ about his leadership role in the U.S. House.” – READ MORE

