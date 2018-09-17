Paul McCartney slams Trump in new song: ‘We’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat’

During an interview with BBC published Thursday, the former Beatles bandmate said he took swipes at several climate-change deniers, including Trump, in a track, titled “Despite Repeated Warnings,” on his new album, “Egypt Station,” which was released earlier this month.

The track includes verses like “despite repeated warnings of dangers up ahead, the captain won’t be listening to what’s been said” and “those who shout the loudest, may not always be the smartest.”

McCartney told the BBC that he made the track to “basically say, ‘occasionally, we’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg [despite] being warned it’s not a cool idea.’”

When pressed during the interview about who it was he had in mind when he thought of the words “mad captain,” McCartney answered, “Well I mean, obviously it’s Trump.” – READ MORE

Another climate-change claim by former Vice President Al Gore is coming under fire, this one involving Hurricane Florence.

Mr. Gore said Friday that two major storms from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans had never made landfall at the same time, referring to Hurricane Florence, the Category 1 hurricane that struck North Carolina on Friday, and Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which hit the Philippines early Saturday.

“This is the first time in history that two major storms are making landfall from the Atlantic and the Pacific simultaneously,” Mr. Gore told the crowd at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, which wrapped up Friday.

He cited the storm activity on opposite sides of the globe as an example of climate change driving unusual and extreme weather, but meteorologist Ryan Maue was quick to dump cold water on Mr. Gore’s assertion.

“Al Gore just (fraudulently) claimed without any evidence that we’ve never had hurricanes in both the Atlantic and Pacific making landfall at the same time,” tweeted Mr. Maue, an adjunct scholar at the free-market Cato Institute.

Mr. Maue said the “first time in history” claim appeared to originate with an NBC News report last week headlined, “In rare event, Atlantic, Pacific storms churn at the same time.”

The article cited Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who described the busy storm season in the Pacific and Atlantic as uncommon but said nothing about simultaneous landings being unprecedented – READ MORE