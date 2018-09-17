Lisa Page bombshell: FBI couldn’t prove Trump-Russia collusion before Mueller appointment

More than nine months after the FBI opened its highly classified counterintelligence investigation into alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, FBI lawyer Lisa Page said investigators still could not say whether there was collusion, according to a transcript of Page’s recent closed-door deposition reviewed by Fox News.

“I think this represents that even as far as May 2017, we still couldn’t answer the question,” Page said.

Page was responding to Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, who wanted more information about a May 2017 text where Page, and her then colleague and lover FBI agent Peter Strzok discussed the merits of joining Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Page sat for the transcribed interview before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees in mid-July as part of a joint congressional investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the Russia and Clinton email probes.

According to the transcript, Page stopped mid-answer.”…sorry. Can I consult with counsel? I’m sorry. I need to consult with FBI counsel for a moment.”

Sections of the transcript reviewed by Fox show Ratcliffe pursued the line of questioning at least three more times, and Page provided varying answers. – READ MORE

Newly surfaced text messages between former FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that refer to government employees “leaking like mad” in the runup to the Russia collusion probe are a “disaster and embarrassment” to the Department of Justice, President Trump tweeted Thursday.

The text messages, first reported by Fox News on Wednesday, are the latest evidence to bolster Trump’s claim that elements within the government were trying to undermine him when Special Counsel Robert Mueller launched his probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“More text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and embarrassment to the FBI & DOJ. This should never have happened but we are learning more and more by the hour. ‘Others were leaking like mad’ in order to get the President!” Trump tweeted, quoting the Fox News report.

More text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and embarrassment to the FBI & DOJ. This should never have happened but we are learning more and more by the hour. “Others were leaking like mad” in order to get the President! …….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Fox News on Wednesday obtained new text messages between Strzok and Page dated Dec. 15, 2016. The texts were part of a lengthy exchange, and appeared to reveal a potential operation to leak for “political purposes.” – READ MORE