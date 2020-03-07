Patricia Arquette says if Trump wins in 2020 we will face ‘extinction’ and ‘destruction of our planet’

Patricia Arquette took to Twitter on Wednesday to convince her followers to vote for Democrats in the White House, Senate and House in a series of three posts.

The 51-year-old “The Act” star is rarely shy about posting her political opinions on social media. As results poured in following Super Tuesday, which saw former Vice President Joe Biden take a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Arquette took to Twitter to sound off on President Donald Trump and encourage people to lean left.

Donald Trump has done nothing but expedite Climate Change inducing policies with 4 more years that would only get worse. Say no to mass extinction and the destruction of our planet. Vote Democrat. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2020

“Donald Trump has done nothing but expedite Climate Change inducing policies with 4 more years that would only get worse. Say no to mass extinction and the destruction of our planet,” she wrote in the first of three tweets. “Vote Democrat.”

She then introduced a hypothetical situation wherein Sanders is in a position to pass legislation, arguing that having Democrats control the legislative branch would be key. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --