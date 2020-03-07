Trump Calls For ‘Serious’ Action To Be Taken Against Schumer For ‘Threatening’ Justices

President Donald Trump responded to Democrat Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-NY) threat against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday by saying that “serious” and immediate action needed to be taken against Schumer.

“This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer,” Trump tweeted. “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW!”

Trump’s remarks came after Schumer threatened the Supreme Court Justices earlier in the day while speaking at a far-left pro-abortion rally near the Supreme Court.

“Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights,” Schumer said. “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” – READ MORE

