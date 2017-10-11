Patient Dies After Waiting 6 Hours To See A Doctor In Canada

FOLLOW US!



At one Halifax hospital, a man with terminal pancreatic cancer was ignored by doctors for six hours in the hallway of an emergency room and then asked if he could just expire without further efforts being made to resuscitate him.

The widow of patient Jack Webb provided a report to the Canadian Press on Sunday from the Halifax Infirmary that documented the incident. The details provided the impetus for the provincial health authority to change the rules at Nova Scotia hospitals so that patients can see a doctor within two hours of arriving at a medical facility.

Kim D’Arcy provided further details to the Canadian Press. After the hospital finally moved Webb to a private room, his intravenous wasn’t functioning. Then he was shunted into a medical education unit with a bunch of interns who inquired if Webb would consent to not being revived if his signs of life failed. – READ MORE