Patient Dies After Waiting 6 Hours To See A Doctor In Canada

At one Halifax hospital, a man with terminal pancreatic cancer was ignored by doctors for six hours in the hallway of an emergency room and then asked if he could just expire without further efforts being made to resuscitate him.

The widow of patient Jack Webb provided a report to the Canadian Press on Sunday from the Halifax Infirmary that documented the incident. The details provided the impetus for the provincial health authority to change the rules at Nova Scotia hospitals so that patients can see a doctor within two hours of arriving at a medical facility.

Kim D’Arcy provided further details to the Canadian Press. After the hospital finally moved Webb to a private room, his intravenous wasn’t functioning. Then he was shunted into a medical education unit with a bunch of interns who inquired if Webb would consent to not being revived if his signs of life failed. – READ MORE

  • Jennifer Seigel

    Socialized medicine, so great. I moved to a rural area. It will take me at least 2 yrs to get a doctor. My cats, no problem. They have a vet right away. Yeah, this country is toast.

  • GreatCatSbee

    That’s what happens when doctors have billing ratios and no humanity.