Puerto Rican Politics Is Killing Recovery Efforts, FEMA Head Says

One of the largest roadblocks to recovery in Puerto Rico is the deep divide between the island’s politicians, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator William Long.

The division among Puerto Rico’s leaders has led to some officials refusing to work with Gov. Richard Rosselló, primarily because of his political stances.

“What I’ve experienced firsthand is, a successful response relies on unity, okay,” Long said Monday, according to The Washington Post. “To give you an example, when you can’t get elected officials at the local level to come to a joint field office because they disagree with the politics of the governor that’s there, it makes things difficult and the information fragmented.” – READ MORE