PATAGONIA WADES DEEPER INTO POLITICS, ENDORSES DEMOCRATS RUNNING FOR SENATE IN THE WEST

The outdoor retailer Patagonia has endorsed two Democrats running for U.S. Senate in western states, possibly the first time a corporation has explicitly endorsed a political candidate, The Washington Post reports.

“Public lands are center stage there, in Montana and Nevada,” Patagonia spokeswoman Corley Kenna told WaPo. “And we felt by motivating our community to vote, we could help protect the public lands and waters in those places.”

Patagonia’s endorsements will be posted on the company’s website and social media pages, as well as be sent directly to customers through email, CNN reports.

Patagonia sued the Trump administration Dec. 6, 2017, following Trump’s decision to roll back Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. The lawsuit sparked a back-and-forth between Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard and GOP Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah. Bishop chairs the House Natural Resources Committee and supported Trump national monument action. – READ MORE