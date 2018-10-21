New campaign seeks to ban guns at polling places, asks people to report others with firearms

Guns Down America is starting a new campaign to keep guns out of polling places during the November mid-term elections.

Specifically, the campaign wants voters to text “Guns down” to 91990 to report anyone seen with firearms at polling places. In turn, the information will be sent to “nonpartisan election protection experts,” who may contact police or “send a lawyer to the polling place,” according to USA Today.

The campaign appears to target Second Amendment advocates and supporters of President Donald Trump.

Igor Volsky, director of Guns Down America, told USA Today he became concerned about gun owners bringing firearms to political rallies and events ever since Trump was elected.

"Given the troubling political rhetoric we've seen over the last two years, and that guns are far too easy to obtain, this campaign will help the majority of Americans who believe that fewer guns keeps us safer fight back and cast their ballots free from fear of intimidation," Volsky told the news outlet.