Pat Sajak Answers Ricky Gervais, And It’s Funny As Hell

On Thursday, after the brouhaha all week revolving around the potent criticism of Hollywood celebrities by comedian Rick Gervais at last Sunday’s Golden Globes, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak issued another one of his hilarious tweets, this time taking Gervais’ characterization of Hollywood celebrities as knowing “nothing about the real world” and taking it to new heights.

Sajak quipped, “I’m sick of hearing how we celebrities are in some kind of bubble and we don’t understand real life. When I’m out in public and people approach me, I’m always interested in what they have to say to my security detail.”

Gervais had targeted celebrities by asserting, "So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK?"