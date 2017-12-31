Parts of Niagara Falls Freeze as Numbing Cold Wave Grips U.S.

(Reuters) – The torrent of arctic air that poured into many parts of the United States this week tightened its grip on Friday and brought record cold to some spots, as forecasters warned revelers from Memphis to Maine to expect numbing conditions on New Year’s Eve.

As far south as Charleston, South Carolina, freezing rain coated the city’s landmark church steeples, while a shroud of ice blanketed rock faces next to Niagara Falls as mist from the thundering falls on New York’s border with Canada froze in the bitterly cold air.

For the second day in a row, North Dakota and northern Minnesota were among the coldest spots in the country on one of the coldest days of the year, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter chill advisory for the region.. – READ MORE

