California city official is gunned down while vacationing in Mexico

Douglas Bradley was killed Thursday in the hotel zone of Ixtapa. He was on Christmas vacation in neighboring Zihuatanejo and would have turned 50 the next day.

The city of Imperial Beach in San Diego County announced Bradley’s death on Friday. He was the city’s director of finance.

“Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. “He was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach’s financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident-friendly.”

Witnesses told local media they saw Bradley being chased by gunmen who shot him with a 9 mm handgun about 4 a.m., Mexico News Daily reported.

However, police weren’t called for four hours, and when they arrived they found Bradley’s body in a parking lot, the website reported. – READ MORE

