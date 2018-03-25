True Pundit

Parkland’s Hogg: ‘My Teachers Are Very Understanding’ About Me Skipping School For TV (VIDEO)

Posted on
On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and leftist activist David Hogg told Axios’ Mike Allen that teachers are “very understanding” about him skipping school to appear on tv.

“You mentioned your time. How do you do all this and make sure you graduate?” Allen asked. – READ MORE

WATCH: Parkland's Hogg: 'My Teachers Are Very Understanding' About Me Skipping School For TV
On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and leftist activist David Hogg told Axios' Mike Allen that teachers are "very understanding" about him skipping school to appear on tv. “You mentioned your time. How do you do all this and make sure you graduate?” Allen asked.
