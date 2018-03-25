Politics TV
Parkland’s Hogg: ‘My Teachers Are Very Understanding’ About Me Skipping School For TV (VIDEO)
.@DavidHogg111 says his teachers are “very understanding” about him missing school: “I was supposed to do a math test yesterday and I was like, ‘Nah.'” pic.twitter.com/zUh4PbhAGU
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018
On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and leftist activist David Hogg told Axios’ Mike Allen that teachers are “very understanding” about him skipping school to appear on tv.
“You mentioned your time. How do you do all this and make sure you graduate?” Allen asked. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Friday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and leftist activist David Hogg told Axios' Mike Allen that teachers are "very understanding" about him skipping school to appear on tv. “You mentioned your time. How do you do all this and make sure you graduate?” Allen asked.