NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on set of Bruce Willis, Edward Norton film ‘Motherless Brooklyn’

One New York City firefighter has died and two have been seriously injured battling a blaze that broke out late Thursday on a film set in upper Manhattan, authorities said.

The deceased firefighter was Michael Davidson, 37, authorities said. The 15-year department veteran, who had reportedly been cited for bravery four times, leaves behind his wife and four daughters.

Fire at Saint Nicholas and 149th NYC, basement fire on movie set. FDNY out in huge numbers. pic.twitter.com/khhShmC3kY — Jeanne McLaughlin (@JeanneMcL) March 23, 2018

The fire reportedly began around 11 p.m. in the basement of a five-story building where crews were shooting “Motherless Brooklyn,” an upcoming film set in 1950s New York, starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

“They encountered heavy fire, and they did the best they could,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said early Friday. “The fire continued to advance. Units were forced to back out of the building. Somehow while backing out of that building, firefighter Davidson was separated from the rest of the unit. The search ensued. Members tried desperately to find firefighter Davidson, and when they did he was unconscious.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1