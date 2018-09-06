    True Pundit

    Parkland Victim’s Father Rips Dad Who Approached Kavanaugh: ‘Stop Weaponizing’ Tragedy

    The mainstream media went nuts on Tuesday after Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland school shooting in Florida, claimed that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh refused to shake his hand (it wasn’t true, as the Daily Wire reported).

    But the MSM completely ignored another father, Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting.

    But Pollack said that Feinstein and the media were simply grandstanding over the deaths of innocent children.

    And he said "Judge Kavanaugh was not responsible for the Parkland school shooting that killed my daughter. @RobertwRuncie, FBI, and Sheriff Israel are. Judge Kavanaugh is a decent man and should be confirmed. Stop weaponizing Parkland to advance a dangerous political agenda!"

     

