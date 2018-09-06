Parkland Victim’s Father Rips Dad Who Approached Kavanaugh: ‘Stop Weaponizing’ Tragedy

The mainstream media went nuts on Tuesday after Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland school shooting in Florida, claimed that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh refused to shake his hand (it wasn’t true, as the Daily Wire reported).

But the MSM completely ignored another father, Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

But Pollack said that Feinstein and the media were simply grandstanding over the deaths of innocent children.

Judge Kavanaugh was not responsible for the Parkland school shooting that killed my daughter. @RobertwRuncie, FBI, and Sheriff Israel are. Judge Kavanaugh is a decent man and should be confirmed. Stop weaponizing Parkland to advance a dangerous political agenda! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 4, 2018

And he said “Judge Kavanaugh was not responsible for the Parkland school shooting that killed my daughter. @RobertwRuncie, FBI, and Sheriff Israel are. Judge Kavanaugh is a decent man and should be confirmed. Stop weaponizing Parkland to advance a dangerous political agenda!” – READ MORE