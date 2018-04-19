Parkland survivor files first victim lawsuit against multiple people, entities (VIDEO)

The attorney for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Anthony Borges filed a lawsuit against multiple people and entities in a Broward County Circuit Court, WFOR-TV reported.

Borges, who was released from the hospital less than two weeks ago, was shot fives times while barricading a classroom door to protect his classmates from the killer who tragically took 17 lives at the Parkland, Florida, school in February.

“The main purpose for doing this is to get to the truth so this never happens again,” attorney Alex Arreaza told WFOR.

The lawsuit, which is the first one filed by a shooting victim, is seeking “damages in excess of $15,000,” according to the documents filed Tuesday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1