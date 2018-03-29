True Pundit

Politics TV

Parkland Student Says It ‘Pains’ Him to See Media Portrayal of Marco Rubio Because He ‘Cares So Much’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, spoke out on behalf of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and criticized how the media is portraying him.

On Sunday, during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” he expressed his disappointment that no one at the “March for Our Lives” put blame on any law enforcement agencies.

“The cowards of Broward [County Sheriff’s Office] failed, the FBI failed, Sheriff Scott Israel failed,” he said. ”[…] It’s absolutely reprehensible that I didn’t see one single poster yesterday at the march that said … ‘F Sheriff Scott Israel.'” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Student Says It 'Pains' Him to See Media Portrayal of Marco Rubio Because He 'Cares So Much'
Parkland Student Says It 'Pains' Him to See Media Portrayal of Marco Rubio Because He 'Cares So Much'

"They promised to fight tooth and nail..."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: