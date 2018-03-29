Parkland Student Says It ‘Pains’ Him to See Media Portrayal of Marco Rubio Because He ‘Cares So Much’ (VIDEO)

Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, spoke out on behalf of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and criticized how the media is portraying him.

On Sunday, during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” he expressed his disappointment that no one at the “March for Our Lives” put blame on any law enforcement agencies.

“The cowards of Broward [County Sheriff’s Office] failed, the FBI failed, Sheriff Scott Israel failed,” he said. ”[…] It’s absolutely reprehensible that I didn’t see one single poster yesterday at the march that said … ‘F Sheriff Scott Israel.'” – READ MORE

