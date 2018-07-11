Parkland shooting suspect’s mom let him buy gun despite mental health counselors’ pushback, official says

The mother of Nikolas Cruz, the man charged with killing 17 people in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year, was “an enabler” who allowed her son to buy a gun despite concerns from mental health counselors, an official said Tuesday.

Cruz, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, said Lynda Cruz didn’t stop her son, who had alleged behavioral problems for years.

“If he wants to have a gun, he could have a gun,” Lynda Cruz told her son’s counselors, according to Gualtieri.

Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia in November, three months before her son allegedly opened fire in the 1200 building of Stoneman Douglas High School.

The mass shooting suspect had been in contact with at least 140 school and mental health counselors throughout the years, Gualtieri said. He noted Lynda Cruz would often interfere, but didn’t elaborate.- READ MORE

A Republican running for Congress told the father of a Parkland, Fla., school shooting victim on Friday to stop “exploiting” his daughter’s death by calling for gun control legislation.

Javier Manjarres, who is running for office in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, took aim at Fred Guttenberg on Twitter, saying that his daughter, 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, was “shot by some lunatic who had an AR-15, not by the gun itself.”

Jaime Guttenberg was one of 17 people killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the February mass shooting.

“C’mon Fred. I can’t only imagine the pain you are feeling over the loss of your daughter, but stop exploiting her death in the name of some political agenda,” Manjarres tweeted at Fred Guttenberg. “Your daughter was shot by some lunatic who had an AR-15, not by the gun itself. #Fixit #VoteJavi.”

C'mon Fred. I can't only imagine the pain you are feeling over the loss of your daughter, but stop exploiting her death in the name of some political agenda. Your daughter was shot by some lunatic who had an AR-15, not by the gun itself. #Fixit #VoteJavi — Javier Manjarres (@VoteJavi) July 6, 2018

Manjarres was responding to a tweet from Guttenberg that slammed National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch for an Independence Day tweet calling for Budweiser beer, rifles and fireworks. – READ MORE

