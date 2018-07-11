Hires rise to highest level in 17 years

New hires are at the highest level in 17 years and the second highest on record the Department of Labor reported Tuesday, another sign that the labor market is nearing the best health it has seen in decades.

The total number of hires rose to 5.75 million in May, the agency reported, the most since January of 2001 at the height of the dotcom bubble.

Meanwhile, job vacancies remained near record-high levels at 6.6 million.

For the second month in a row, there were more job openings than unemployed workers, a situation not seen in decades. During the worst of the recession, in comparison, there were more than six jobless workers for every advertised vacancy. – READ MORE

President Trump boasted on Thursday about the growth of U.S. jobs while addressing supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Great Falls, Montana.

“We’ve created 3.4 million jobs since Election Day, which nobody can’t even believe,” Trump said at the rally.

The June jobs report that will be released Friday morning is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 195,000 jobs, according to economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

“Our economic policy can be summed up in three very simple, but beautiful words: jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1