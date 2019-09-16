Parkland Policy Allowed Students Four Misdemeanors Per Year Without Punishment

Andrew Pollack lost his daughter, Meadow, during the February 14, 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a new book, Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students, Pollack and co-author Max Eden look at the real reasons the shooting happened. It wasn’t simply a matter of access to guns that caused the shooting, Pollack and Eden argue.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Pollack outlined one Broward County policy that puts students in danger in order to avoid the potential for over-punishing students.

“One of the examples in Broward when my daughter was going to school; students were allowed four misdemeanors per school year without being introduced to the judicial system,” Pollack told Carlson last week. “And then, at the end of the year, Tucker, if you could believe this — so, that was in ninth grade you had a kid next to your kid in the classroom — commits four misdemeanors, and then next year, 10th grade, he resets at zero and is allowed another four misdemeanors per school year.” – READ MORE