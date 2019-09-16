Kamala Harris Calls for Brett Kavanaugh to Be Impeached

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached on Sunday, following a New York Times article that reported a new allegation of sexual misconduct from his college days.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Harris did not mention, or did not know, that the authors’ own book refutes the allegation, which the alleged victim reportedly does not recall. The accuser — not the victim — also represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment.

The New York Times‘ Robin Pogrebin & Kate Kelly reported: We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.) – READ MORE