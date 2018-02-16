Parkland High School Student: Gun Control Would Not Have Prevented This Tragedy (VIDEO)

Parkland High School Student: Gun Control Would Not Have Prevented This #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/sootyircg4 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2018

Two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida appeared on MSNBC late on Wednesday night following the tragic shooting at their school to discuss the incident and what they think could be done to prevent tragedies like this from occurring in the future.

A student named Brandon joined MSNBC host Brian Williams to discuss what he knew about alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz and what he thought lawmakers could do to prevent tragedies like this from happening. – READ MORE

