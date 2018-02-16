Gowdy: ‘Show Me A Law That Will Prevent The Next Mass Killing’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Trey Gowdy questioned Thursday if additional gun control laws would have prevented Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

During an interview with Fox News, Gowdy apologized to the current generation of children for having to witness mass shootings, and said he would be happy to pass a bill that would prevent a future shooting.

However, he also urged people to get the entire set of facts about the shooting before applying policy prescriptions. – READ MORE

