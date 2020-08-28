Parents Whose Daughter Was Killed By ISIS Under Obama: Obama Cared More About Terrorists In GITMO Than American Hostages In Syria (VIDEO)

Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter was killed by ISIS during the Obama administration, delivered a powerful message at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night comparing the response the family received from the two administrations.

“God gave us Kayla, and she gave herself to the world.” In heartbreaking testimonial, parents of Kayla Mueller, humanitarian worker captured and killed by ISIS, honor their daughter, praise Pres. Trump, and call on Americans to “stay strong like Kayla.” https://t.co/EyJzJDolZ4 pic.twitter.com/WcxGfb4PrR — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2020

“Our daughter Kayla was taken as a hostage and murdered by ISIS. From a young age, Kayla was amazing,” Marsha Mueller said. “She taught herself languages, how to write music, how to play guitar. She worked with troubled youth, military veterans, and Native Americans. Everywhere Kayla went, people smiled. Kayla had a gift to be able to see the world through someone else’s eyes. She became a humanitarian aid worker, and when she was helping children at an orphanage in India, Kayla wrote, ‘I find God in the suffering eyes reflected in mine. If this is how you are revealed to me, this is how I will forever seek you.’”

“She went to Turkey to help Syrian refugees in 2012. In August 2013, she was asked by another aid worker to cross the border into Syria to help at a hospital,” Marsha Mueller continued. “On August 4, 2013, ISIS terrorists stopped her vehicle and took her captive.” – READ MORE

