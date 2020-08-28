Hall Of Fame Linebacker Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players For Postponing Games Over Blake Shooting

Former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher slammed the NBA after players postponed two days of games as they considered boycotting the rest of the playoffs over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Urlacher was inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after a 13-year career in the NFL playing for the Chicago Bears. He put out a statement on his Instagram on Thursday afternoon calling out NBA players for faltering “in the face of adversity.”

“ Brett Favre played the game on the day his dad died, threw 4 in the first half, and was a legend for playing through the face of adversity,” Urlacher said. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Brian Urlacher calls out NBA players pic.twitter.com/JNAkngSq5b — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 27, 2020

NBA players and coaches met on Wednesday night to discuss the future of the NBA playoffs, still in its first round of play, after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of their locker room and play their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic earlier in the day. The Bucks players refused to play in protest of Blake’s shooting by a police officer. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --