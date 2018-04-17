Parents may face charges after hogtying ‘predator’ they say wanted sex with their 13-year-old daughter: reports

A Canadian couple may face charges after live-streaming their home-brewed sting operation Thursday against a man they called a “predator” looking to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter.

The supposed suitor, an unidentified 28-year-old man, has not been charged for showing up to the parents’ home in Port Alberti, British Columbia, CTV reported.

The girl’s mother reportedly invited the man to her home after intercepting sexually explicit messages she says the man had sent her daughter via Instagram.

Dramatic footage taken from the house shows the hogtied man writhing on the floor as a woman berates him.

“He wanted to be her first,” says the person videotaping the incident, which was broadcast on Facebook Live. “We f***ing tackled him and zap strapped him and called the police.” – READ MORE

