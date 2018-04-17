View our Privacy Policy

Charlize Theron Called Out for Considering Leaving US Because of Racism: ‘Grow a Spine’

Actress Charlize Theron is facing backlash for saying she may have to leave America because of her two black children if racism becomes more rampant.

Theron, who grew up in South Africa during the apartheid era, explained to Elle that it made her “hyperaware of equality and human rights” and that being the mother of two black children requires a level of awareness in itself.

She added that “racism is much more alive and well than people thought” and shared that it’s going in the direction that would make her possibly leave the United States. – READ MORE

