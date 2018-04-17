Charlize Theron Called Out for Considering Leaving US Because of Racism: ‘Grow a Spine’

Actress Charlize Theron is facing backlash for saying she may have to leave America because of her two black children if racism becomes more rampant.

Theron, who grew up in South Africa during the apartheid era, explained to Elle that it made her “hyperaware of equality and human rights” and that being the mother of two black children requires a level of awareness in itself.

very interesting! She needs to grow a spine and do what black people have been doing: fighting racism. She needs to roll up her sleeves and do something but don’t just run away. Black people don’t run away ! We don’t have that luxury — Teri McClain (@terileemcclain) April 13, 2018

I agree. She should teach her children that you can’t run away from racism. And besides, being from South Africa, Charlize should know the history of her country and that racism is not just an American problem. — Demassie Hill (@demassie2) April 13, 2018

I don’t understand the 1-way ‘Racist’ narrative. Actress Charlize Theron wants to move out of the USA because she thinks Trump made it racist. She’s White and from South Africa where her race is literally targeted, land siezed, and even killed. THAT’s racism. Now STHU & act. — One Williams 🇺🇸 (@_OneWilliams) April 14, 2018

She added that “racism is much more alive and well than people thought” and shared that it’s going in the direction that would make her possibly leave the United States. – READ MORE

