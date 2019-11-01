Parents force WA school district to eliminate sex ed requirement

A Washington state school board decided to ditch its sex education curriculum over a flood of complaints about a pro-LGBTQ agenda baked into the lessons.

Dozens of parents and other community members filed into the Battle Ground Public School Board meeting on Monday to speak out against “comprehensive sexual education” courses designed by the district to comply with state law, which requires sex ed curriculum to be “medically accurate, age appropriate and inclusive of all kids regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation,” Clark County Today reports.

The state doesn’t require sex ed, only HIV and AIDS prevention, but districts must comply with the definition if they opt to adopt a curriculum.

“Battle Ground had attempted to adopt bits and pieces from a variety of potential CSE courses in order to put together something that satisfies the law, but would assuage concerns of community members. In an online survey with over 2,000 respondents, 18 percent indicated they felt the new curriculum presented a pro-LGBTQ agenda,” according to the news site.

Parents also argued the graphic nature of the materials would promote promiscuity among teens and questioned special interests involved in developing materials.