Carly Simon: Bill Clinton ‘Lights Up The Room,’ Trump Was ‘All Over Me Like Ugly On An Ape’

Pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon, reminiscing about her life in an interview with The Guardian, said she found former President Bill Clinton has “charisma” and “lights up the room with his energy” while when she met Donald Trump in the past he was “all over me like ugly on an ape,” adding, “I thought he was kind of repulsive.”

Simon said of Clinton, “When he’s interested in a subject and he’s talking about it to a woman, there’s a different energy that comes across. He has ‘the glint’ and he can’t help himself. It’s charisma. His face changes. He doesn’t look the same. His energy comes through the expressions of his mouth and his eyes. He lights up a room with his energy.”

Simon mourned the fact that the revelations of the #MeToo movement had relegated Bill Clinton to the sidelines, saying, “That’s so sad because, to me, he’s a tremendous asset and he’s such a charismatic and brilliant, brilliant man, and whatever lesson he had to learn, he learned it. It was of a particular time where there was a hairline of a difference between then and now. He didn’t do himself proud, but that’s passed, that’s over with, and now let his brilliance shine through.”

Simon recalled meeting Trump at a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late prime minister of Pakistan. – READ MORE