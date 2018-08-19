PAPADOPOULOS DID NOT WEAR A WIRE FOR MUELLER, AS PUNDITS INITIALLY SPECULATED

George Papadopoulos’ plea deal in October 2017 with the special counsel’s office sparked intense speculation that the former Trump campaign adviser helped the Russia investigation by wearing a wire.

Cable news pundits and legal analysts weighed in on the matter shortly after Papadopoulos’ plea agreement was revealed on Oct. 30, suggesting that documents submitted by Mueller’s team indicated that Papadopoulos was likely spying on other Trump campaign alumni as part of his plea agreement.

“What this says to me is that Papadopoulos between July and October was wearing a wire,” Toobin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer after Papadopoulos’ plea deal was revealed.

Toobin said that “the only reasonable explanation” of Mueller’s court filings was that Papadopoulos “was recording conversations secretly with people who were subjects and targets of this investigation.”

“If he was wearing a wire, this summer and fall … just weeks ago, that is a whole new chapter of possibilities in this investigation, and potentially a very big deal,” Tobin said.

(…)

In the document recommending that Papadopoulos face up to six months in jail for lying to the FBI, Mueller asserted that Papadopoulos did not provide “substantial assistance” to the investigation. – READ MORE