San Francisco Restaurant Mocks City’s Straw, Needle Hypocrisy

In San Francisco, one restaurant is pointing out the absurdity of the city’s straw ban with a statement on their menu.

The Sentinel, located in the city’s Financial District, included the following message at the bottom of their menus:

“Napkins, straws, and bags are available upon request. You can still get needles for free though. Welcome to SF.”

San Francisco recently decided to ban plastic straws, based on a phone survey of straw manufacturers from a 9-year-old that somehow determined Americans use 500 million straws a day. Having solved the city's needle, homelessness, and poopproblems, it turned to the next great menace: Disposable plastic straws.