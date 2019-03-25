Pantsless Man Allegedly Crashes Car Into Police Cruiser And Set It On Fire. It Did Not End Well For Him

New York police shot a pantsless man after he crashed his car into a police cruiser, set his car ablaze, then tried to stab them.

The man, who is in his 30s and was not wearing pants or underwear, rammed his car into a police cruiser shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside. He then poured accelerant on his car and the police cruiser, lit his car on fire, and attacked police with a 12-inch kitchen knife when they approached him, according to The New York Times. Two police officers shot him eight times, disabling him.

The subject then set his vehicle on fire.



111 precinct officers exited the station house and approached him. He then brandished the knife seen below and charged at the officers.



The officers discharged their firearms several times striking the subject. pic.twitter.com/Tmyk3i4Blt — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 24, 2019

Medical professionals at NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital reported that the man was in stable condition as of Sunday night. The two police officers who shot him were also evaluated at a different hospital.

Rodney Harrison, chief of patrol, told a news conference that authorities believe the man had “some mental issues.”Follow Joshua on TwitterSend tips to [email protected].Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]