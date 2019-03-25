Democratic Senator Declines To Seek 2020 Re-Election

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall said he will not seek a third term in the 2020 election Monday.

“I’m confident that we could run a strong campaign next year to earn a third term … But the worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent. That’s why I’m announcing today that I won’t be seeking re-election next year,” Udall said in a statement.

“In fact, I see these next two years as an incredible opportunity,” he continued. “Without the distraction of another campaign, I can get so much more done to help reverse the damage done to our planet, end the scourge of war, and to stop this president’s assault on our democracy and our communities.”

Udall, 70, said Monday there will be “more chapters” to his public service after he retires from the Senate. He has served as his state’s attorney general and a member of the House of Representatives.

Udall sits on committees including the Senate Appropriations Committee, Foreign Relations Committee and Committee on Indian Affairs.

Udall votes with his party on the majority of bills, according to analysis cited by Ballotpedia.

He clashed with Sec. of State Mike Pompeo during a hearing in May 2018 after implying the American people could not trust President Donald Trump to be free of conflicts of interest in foreign policy because of his unreleased tax returns. Pompeo called the question “outrageous.”

Udall is not the first sitting senator to announce retirement in 2020. Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced in December he will not run for re-election in 2020. Alexander is 78.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to [email protected].Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]