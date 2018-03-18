PANIC: College Students Complain About Taking Notes By Hand

According to The Wall Street Journal, some college students are freaking out because their professors are imposing a Draconian standard on them: taking their notes by hand, and not on computer.

The horror.

Since the younger generation has taken to texting and typing on their laptops, as has been widely noted, cursive handwriting has fallen into disuse, prompting panic among students who either have no idea how to write or complain that their hands get weary from writing.

As edutopia.com noted, “The Common Core State Standards, adopted by 42 states and the District of Columbia, call for handwriting instruction in kindergarten and first grade only, and teaching in keyboard skills after that.” A 2010 report noted, “For decades, American students spent 45 minutes every day learning and practicing cursive writing. Until the 1970s, penmanship was a separate daily lesson from first through sixth grade and a separate grade on report cards. Since that time, however, its importance in the elementary school curriculum has declined steadily.” – READ MORE

