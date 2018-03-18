Pelosi: Trump’s Proposed Border Wall Is Too High, ‘Obnoxious’ in a Civilized Society (VIDEO)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced President Trump’s proposed border wall prototypes as too high and said the barrier has no place in a “civilized society.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

The House minority leader said Thursday in a news conference that she sees the wall prototypes, which Trump reviewed earlier this week in San Diego, as “obnoxious.”

“Did you see it? How high it is? … I mean, really? In a civilized society, we [would] do something like that?” she asked, adding it’s “obnoxious” to build the wall in an existing community. – READ MORE

