Pam Bondi Uses Biden’s Own Slogan to Reveal His Corruption

In a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday, former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-Fla.) used Joe Biden’s own presidential slogan to reveal his corruption.

“Joe says he’ll Build Back Better. Yeah, build the Bidens back better,” Bondi quipped.

She delved into the story of Biden’s son Hunter, who made bank on the board of corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma — while his father pressured Ukraine’s president to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. The Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for asking the current president of Ukraine to look into the scandal.

Hunter Biden also raked in cash in China, while Biden went soft on the Middle Kingdom. Hunter Biden broke his promise to leave the board of a Chinese company by October 31, 2019, while his father was running for president. – READ MORE

