Pam Bondi calls Democrats’ impeachment case ‘basic trash,’ says Adam Schiff could be called as witness

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has joined President Trump’s defense team, said Saturday that although House manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., could be called as a witness, they’re ready to move on from a “basic trash” impeachment.

“If you and I were falsely accused we would want witnesses too, but now this thing has become so flimsy that there’s absolutely nothing there in the articles of impeachment,” Bondi told Judge Jeanine Pirro on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” “It’s an insult to the American people. It certainly is to the president, but I think now we’re just ready to put this behind him.”

The House of Representatives has charged the president with two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and withheld U.S. aid on that condition.

“They have not charged the president with any crime because the president did nothing wrong,” Bondi said of the articles sent by the House to the Senate last week. “There was no crime. The transcript of that phone call speaks for itself.” – READ MORE