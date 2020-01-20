Bernie Campaign Staff: Bernie’s ‘A Legit Socialist Masquerading As A Democratic Socialist’ (VIDEO)

A new undercover sting video released on Wednesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas allegedly shows a Bernie Sanders campaign official admitting on video that Sanders is just “masquerading” around as a democratic socialist and that the 78-year-old Democrat presidential candidate is actually a real socialist.

The sting video showed a journalist from Project Veritas asking Sanders Iowa Field Organizer Kyle Jurek: “Well what do you think about Bernie, man? Give me your honest–”

BREAKING: @BernieSanders Iowa Campaign Staffer “I think that he’s a legit socialist masquerading as a democratic socialist” #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/RVVPmnq2WK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2020

“I think he’s a legit, I think that he’s a legit socialist masquerading as a democratic socialist,” Jurek immediately responded. “I think that a lot of his, a lot of the things that he’s suggesting in moving forward takes us further than democratic socialism. Like he masquerades it.”