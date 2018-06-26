Palmieri Compares Voters Who Want Obama Back to Homesick Children: ‘They Miss Dad’

Former Barack Obama White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri compared voters who want back the 44th president to homesick children, saying in a new feature that “they miss Dad.”

Palmieri, who also served as communications director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, likened those unhappy liberals to kids who are “homesick.”

“People continue to want, to ask for, his intervention — and even be frustrated when they don’t get it,” Palmieri said. “But they will be, ultimately, wrong to feel that way. Because what they want is for Barack Obama to be president, and he is not. They miss Dad, and they’re homesick, and there’s so much in the world that’s disorienting, and they want something that they love and that’s familiar. And he can never be what people ultimately want. There’s no outcome here where everyone says, ‘I miss Barack Obama, but I understand what he’s doing and I understand the choices that he’s making.'” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1