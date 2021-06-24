PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Thursday – June 24th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Data suggests ‘likely’ link between COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, rare heart issues in teens, CDC panel says – A CDC advisory panel suggested a likely link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare reports of heart inflammation in younger age groups, but noted that the benefits of receiving a shot still “clearly outweigh” the risks.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group, which presented during the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting Wednesday, said the “data available to date suggest likely association of myocarditis with mRNA vaccination in adolescents and young adults.” The group noted myocarditis most often appeared after the second dose, which was similar to data reported through VAERS. – READ MORE

Fauci Says Deaths Of Americans Who Refused To Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 Were ‘Entirely Avoidable’ – On Tuesday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said that any further COVID-19 related deaths in United States were tragic because dying from any coronavirus variant is avoidable at this point.

Fauci made his remarks during an interview on CNN’s “The Lead” with host Jake Tapper. – READ MORE

Psaki Suggests Rapes In Cities, Other Crimes Are Increasing Because Of ‘Gun Violence’ – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested during Tuesday’s press conference that rapes in cities and other violent crimes were increasing because of gun violence.

“You said, yesterday, the President feels a lot — a great deal of the crime we’re seeing is a result of gun violence, but the stats show it’s not just gun crimes,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said. “So why does the President think there’s been a 30 percent increase in car thefts in D.C., 47 percent increase in robbery in New York City, or a 98 percent increase in rapes in Atlanta?” – READ MORE

Biden Admin Launches “Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces” In Liberal Cities – The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced it will use “strike forces” to go after illegal firearms trafficking in major U.S. cities.

The strike forces will be launched within 30 days in Democrat-run New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and their respective metropolitan areas. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will coordinate with designated U.S. attorneys to target “firearms trafficking corridors,” according to a news release from the Justice Department. – READ MORE

As NY DAs drop charges against rioters, NYPD watchdog concludes 39 officers deserve punishment for response to BLM riots last year – Following news that district attorneys in New York City have dropped the majority of charges against rioters in recent months, an oversight board for the city’s police has recommended that 39 officers face disciplinary action for their conduct during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

In the report released Monday, the Civilian Complaint Review Board concluded that 14 officers — including a captain and a sergeant — should face criminal charges for their behavior, while the remaining 25 should face disciplinary penalties ranging from 1 to 10 days. – READ MORE

Illinois city cancels July 4 parade over COVID-19 concerns but allows Juneteenth and Pride celebrations – The city of Evanston, Illinois, located just north of Chicago, joined communities across the U.S. in celebrating their first in-person Juneteenth parade Saturday, but some have been left wondering why celebrations for the nation’s Independence Day have been canceled.

The Evanston Fourth of July Association voted to cancel the town’s Independence Day events earlier in 2020 and opt for a virtual celebration instead — citing concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

Biden Admin Tells Struggling Small Businesses To Work More With Amazon – The federal government is steering small businesses to do more business with Amazon to help them recover from the economic crisis prompted by the pandemic.

The U.S. Commercial Service, a trade promotion agency, is hosting a series of “Go Global” webinars with Amazon in June to teach small businesses to access markets in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates by becoming sellers on the e-commerce behemoth. Some entrepreneurs are crying foul, blaming Amazon as the source of their woes. – READ MORE

US Losing 1.2 Million Workers To Early Retirement – According to a brand new analysis from Goldman’s economists, the US is on pace to experience a permanent loss of about 1.2 million workers from early retirement and reduced immigration. That’s the bad news; the good news – according to Goldman – is that younger workers who have been reluctant to return to the workforce are still likely to do so once temporary disincentives to work disappear (most later this year). As a result, Goldman is looking for the labor force participation rate to rise by 100bps over the next year-plus to 62.6% (if still 0.8% below the 63.4% pre-pandemic rate).

Why does this matter? Because while the labor market currently is a total shitshow due to Democrat policies that pay potential workers more to do nothing than to work, leading to a record 9.3 million job openings… – READ MORE

‘Casedemic’ Over? Wealthy Nations Focus On Hospitalizations As COVID Becomes “Endemic” Like The Flu – Some experts are questioning whether a “booster” dose will even be necessary for most healthy people in the coming months as epidemiologists continue to keep a close eye on the spread of the “Delta” mutant COVID strain that is partly responsible for the UK’s decision to delay the unwinding of its lockdown. In wealthy countries like the US, the link between infections and deaths has diminished. Now, in some places, instead, the focus is shifting to learning to live with COVID, like we have learned to live with the flu.

In this paradigm, the number of confirmed cases won’t matter as much as the number of hospitalizations. – READ MORE