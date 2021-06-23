Fauci Pal Daszak Finally Fired From Commission Investigating COVID Origins

The scientist who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s ‘gain of function’ research on coronaviruses, which many now believe to be the source of the pandemic, has finally been removed from a position of investigative authority.

As we previously reported, Peter Daszak – a noted friend and colleague of Dr. Anthony Fauci – was tapped to head up The Lancet’s UN backed commission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that caused a global pandemic.

The British scientist was picked despite the fact that he was intimately associated with the Wuhan lab, had repeatedly dismissed the lab leak hypothesis a ‘dangerous conspiracy theory’, and created a pressure campaign via a letter published by The Lancet to force the scientific community into avoiding looking into the lab as a potential source of the outbreak.

Daszak was also the lead investigator for the World Health Organisation investigation that determined within 3 hours of visiting the Wuhan lab in February 2021 that there was no leak purely based on the word of researchers there.

Daszak was later employed as an ‘expert fact checker’ by Facebook when it was monitoring and removing ‘misinformation’ about the origins of COVID on its platform, much of which was credible scientific research. Facebook has since reversed the policy of banning any posts containing information suggesting COVID-19 was “man-made”.

It became abundantly clear that Daszak has the biggest motive to dismiss the lab leak notion, yet he kept landing roles in investigating it.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --