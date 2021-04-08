PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Thursday – April 8th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Joe Biden to Put Forward Executive Gun Control on Thursday – Politico indicates that President Joe Biden will be putting forth executive action on gun control tomorrow.

Politico notes that the executive action is expected to center on “ghost guns,” making it mandatory for individuals buying gun kits to undergo a background check as purchasers of manufactured firearms are required to do. – READ MORE

AZ State And Local Agencies Are Barred From Implementing Biden’s Gun Control Agenda – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) Tuesday signed into law HB 2111, which would prevent state and local governments from implementing any new gun control laws coming out of Washington, D.C. Those who support the bill say law-abiding gun owners are protected from potential laws that would be a violation of the Second Amendment.

According to the bill, the Arizona State Constitution allows state legislators to exercise their “sovereign authority.” The text of the bill specifically cites Article II Section 3 of the Arizona State Constitution, which says, “The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.” – READ MORE

Supreme Court Could Greenlight Warrantless Gun Seizures – Last week the Supreme Court heard arguments in Caniglia v. Strum on whether police can enter a home without a warrant under a “community caretaking” exemption to the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. The case stems from a 2015 incident in Rhode Island in which police entered an innocent man’s home, without his permission, and confiscated his firearms.

Police had been called by Edward Caniglia’s wife, who claimed she feared her husband might be suicidal after they had an argument. Edward spoke calmly to police when they showed up, told them he would never kill himself, and displayed no reason to believe he may be suicidal. Police bullied him into visiting a psychiatric care facility, and lied that they would not confiscate his firearms while he was away. The facility immediately released Edward, because in their assessment, his mental health was fine. – READ MORE

Fauci’s NIAID Shielded Wuhan Bat Research Grant From Government Oversight – In 2017, a subagency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci – resumed funding a controversial grant to genetically modify bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China without the approval of a government oversight body, according to the Daily Caller.

For context, in 2014, the Obama administration temporarily suspended federal funding for gain-of-function research into manipulating bat COVID to be more transmissible to humans. Four months prior to that decision, the NIH effectively shifted this research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via a grant to nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance, headed by Peter Daszak. – READ MORE

AstraZeneca Trial Involving Minors Halted As EMA Officials Admit Link Between Jab And Deadly Blood Clots – Just days after Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, acknowledged that there was likely a connection between rare blood clots and the COVID vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford, officials from the EMA, Europe’s top pharmaceutical regulator, have finally acknowledged the link, even if the agency’s official stance – that there’s no evidence of a link, but no evidence to rule it out – remains unchanged.

The EMA declared at the conclusion of a hasty “safety review” last month that the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab (which is expected to to be the workhorse of the global vaccination rollout as Covax, the WHO/Gates Foundation program to vaccination developing countries, expects to heavily rely on the jab) far outweighed any risks, while saying it couldn’t definitively rule out the possibility that the blood clots and the vaccine might be connected. But researchers from Norway, Germany and elsewhere insisted they had found evidence of a connection. And after the UK acknowledged more than 2 dozen new cases of the rare clots – 9 of them fatal – it seems the dam has finally broken. – READ MORE

246 “Fully Vaccinated” Michigan Residents Catch COVID-19, 3 Die – So much for the COVID jabs being “100% effective” at preventing “serious illness.”

Michigan, now the epicenter of the American COVID outbreak, is desperately begging the federal government for more vaccines. But reports about a rash of infections in “fully vaccinated” patients might provoke a rethink. – READ MORE

Massive Crowds Reported At Wuhan Cemeteries, Raising Questions About Actual Death Toll – To anyone paying the slightest bit of attention, the official number of COVID-19 cases in Wuhan, China has remained largely ‘on brand’ for the CCP. In all of Hubei province – which has a population of more than 60 million – they claim to have had just 90,000 cases and 4,636 deaths to date.

For comparison, the lockdown state of California – with a population of 40 million – has had 3.7 million cases and 59,000 deaths since the pandemic began. – READ MORE

New York’s Vaccine Passport Program Is Already Failing – Liberty advocates, rejoice! The idiocracy is going to save us from another form of COVID tyranny. Thanks to a combination of bungling authoritarians and decaying legacy corporations, these entities are simply too incompetent to pull off a functioning vaccine passport program.

New York’s rollout of its vaccine passport already has the markings of a five alarm dumpster fire. The New York State “Excelsior Pass” vaccine passport system, which was created by IBM, has so many issues that I wouldn’t be surprised if the program was scrapped altogether before the end of the calendar year. It has massive security flaws, a shrinking customer base by design, it remains incredibly impractical, and it’s incredibly easy to manipulate. Excelsior Pass sucks, thanks to the idiocracy that was responsible for its design and implementation. – READ MORE

Americans’ Vaccination Cards May Be Only Record Of COVID Immunity – So Keep Them Safe – If you have a tendency to misplace your smartphone or wallet, beware: losing your COVID vaccine card could create serious headaches for people, since the physical cards are in many case the only record that an individual was vaccinated – meaning it might soon double as a de facto passport for anybody who wants to leave their home.

As Forbes pointed out in a piece published over the weekend, some destinations, cruise lines and major sports venues are already requiring travelers to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated against the virus. And if you’re among the ~48MM Americans who have been “fully vaccinated” (ie received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna jabs, or 1 dose of the JNJ jab, with at least two weeks passing since the final dose). – READ MORE