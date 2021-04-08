Psaki Says Biden Is Asking Americans ‘To Sacrifice A Little Bit Longer’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden is asking Americans “to sacrifice a little bit longer.”

“The country has been shut down in one form or another for more than a year now and people have missed birthday parties, weddings, baseball games, going out to restaurants,” Psaki said. “It is difficult, it is hard and what he’s asking people to do is to sacrifice a little bit longer and he will continue to make that case and make that argument.”

Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that by April 19, all adult Americans will be qualified to get the coronavirus vaccine. The comments will happen in a scheduled address following a vaccination site tour in Virginia, a White House official who has knowledge of Biden’s speech confirmed to the Daily Caller.

“I think the president recognizes that this has been a long and difficult journey for the American public,” Psaki said.

The president previously announced March 2 that the country is on pace to have enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May.

The Texas Rangers’ stadium was completely filled Monday for the team’s opening game, video footage shows.

“We saw the baseball game as you noted and other events over the weekend and we certainly anticipate as the weather gets warmer there will be a temptation,” Psaki said.

“We’ve also seen communities where local mayors, businesses have conveyed to their communities that we need to hang together, we need to remain vigilant, we need to wear masks and we will get through this together,” Psaki said. “So we are hopeful that’s exactly what the majority of communities in this country will do.”