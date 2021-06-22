PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – June 22nd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

NYC DA drops most looting cases from summer 2020 riots, prioritizing Trump probe: report – New York City district attorneys in Manhattan and the Bronx have dropped looting charges against hundreds of people arrested and charged during last summer’s demonstrations that became a nearly nightly occurrence in the weeks after George Floyd’s death, according to a report.

Though many suspects were captured pillaging stores on surveillance footage – and others more brazenly bragged about looting in videos shared on social media – Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. hasn’t moved forward with prosecuting cases after more than 485 arrests were made during the looting that swept across the borough in early June. – READ MORE

Biden’s ‘Sanctuary Country’ Orders Freeing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Florida Jails – President Joe Biden’s “sanctuary country” orders for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are resulting in the release of criminal illegal aliens at Florida jails.

After taking office, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the sanctuary country orders that prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting illegal aliens unless they are recently-convicted aggravated felons or are known terrorists or gang members. – READ MORE

Anthony Fauci: Lab Leak Theory a ‘Very, Very, Very, Very Remote Possibility’ – White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday downplayed the likelihood that the Chinese coronavirus originated in the Wuhan lab, dismissing it as a “very, very, very, very remote possibility.”

Speaking on the New York Times podcast Sway, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director said the lab leak theory has become overtly “political.” – READ MORE

Fauci Doubles Down: People Who Criticize Me Are ‘Actually Criticizing Science’ –Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday doubled down on his claim that people who are attacking him are “actually criticizing science.”

Speaking on the New York Times podcast Sway, Fauci attempted to explain his history of flip flopping, particularly on the use of masks. While he has championed masks throughout the pandemic, even supporting double masking, he privately dismissed the need for basic drug store masks in a February 2020 email to former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell. – READ MORE

U.S. Extends COVID Tourism Ban at Mexican, Canadian Border Ports – EAGLE PASS, Texas — On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security announced an extension on the COVID-19 ban on all non-essential crossings at land ports of entry. The ban impacts Canadian and Mexican citizens who would otherwise use day visas to shop or engage in other forms of tourism.

The Trump era ban has been in effect since March 2020. The ban was slated to expire on June 21, 2021. A 30-day extension was announced Sunday. The ban is proving to have a crippling effect on border city economies. – READ MORE

Meet The One Chipmaker The Entire World Is Now Depending On – There is no doubt about it: Taiwan Semiconductor has emerged as the world’s most important chipmaker.

And now, in the midst of a global semiconductor shortage, it is becoming clear exactly how important the company’s dominance has been. – READ MORE

Homelessness Is Becoming A Crisis Of Epic Proportions In The US – Can you imagine what it would be like to not have a home? For many Americans, this is not something that they need to imagine because it is a daily reality. Nobody knows for sure how many homeless individuals there are in this country, but recent estimates range from “fewer than 600,000 to more than 1.5 million people”, and everyone agrees that the number has been growing. Even as the wealthy engage in wild bidding wars over the most desirable properties, more impoverished Americans are being forced into the streets with each passing day. There has always been homelessness in America, but here in 2021 it is rapidly becoming a crisis of epic proportions.

Ironically, the state with the worst problem is also the wealthiest state in the nation. At least 160,000 homeless people currently live in California, although many believe that official figure is way too low. The number of homeless in the state had been rising for years, and then the pandemic came along… – READ MORE

The FBI’s Mafia-Style Justice: To Fight Crime, The FBI Sponsors 15 Crimes A Day –Almost every tyranny being perpetrated by the U.S. government against the citizenry – purportedly to keep us safe and the nation secure – has come about as a result of some threat manufactured in one way or another by our own government.

Think about it.

Cyberwarfare. Terrorism. Bio-chemical attacks. The nuclear arms race. Surveillance. The drug wars. Domestic extremism. The COVID-19 pandemic. – READ MORE