PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – June 23rd 2021 (LISTEN)

America’s Largest Landlord Just Got Bigger: Blackstone Buys 17,000 Houses For $6 Billion – Wall Street won’t rest until it become the biggest – and perhaps only – landlord in the US.

At least that’s the impression one gets by observing the behavior of the two Wall Street “black” giants, Blackrock and Blackstone. As a reminder, the WSJ sparked widespread outrage recently when it exposed what most industry insiders had known for a long time, namely that Blackrock (and other institutional investors) have been ravenously gobbling up US real estate. Now it’s Blackstone’s turn. – READ MORE

Housing Prices Hit Record Highs, Up 23% As Buyers Struggle – House prices are at their highest point ever as the housing market continues to boom, leaving some buyers struggling to afford a home, according to a real estate group.

The median existing-home price topped $350,000 for the first time in May, a 23.6% increase from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). While existing-home sales fell 0.9% from April to May, prices continued to increase as supply struggled to meet demand. – READ MORE

Thousands Of Women Report Period Problems Potentially Tied To COVID Jabs – The UK’s vaccine watchdog is “closely monitoring” claims that 4K+ women have suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 jab. While side effects like sore arms, lethargy, soreness and muscle aches are included in warnings about potential drawbacks of receiving the vaccine, there are no warnings about period-related complications.

Nowhere are period irregularities listed as a potential side effect of vaccination, so British regulators are trying to determine whether there is actually a link between the complaints and the vaccines. – READ MORE

WHO Stealth Edits Page Warning Against Vaccinating Children – Having been caught delivering some fact-base ‘science’ that does not jibe with the establishment’s message that all kids should be jabbed immediately, The WHO has rapidly ‘adjusted’ its science-based recommendations for whether children should get vaccinated… or not…

Gone is the big headline – “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.” – READ MORE

Kamala Harris Trains Activists To Pressure People Into Getting Vaccinated – That person knocking at your door will tell you President Biden sent him to tell you the COVID vaccine is safe and effective. The person at the door may be the same Democratic operative who drove you to vote last year. Now he will tell you that Vice President Kamala Harris said it’s your patriotic duty to get vaccinated. The feds sending people door-to-door to pressure the unvaccinated is a massive invasion of privacy and heavy-handed tactics that is a door step too far.

Biden tasked Harris to do the “We Can Do This National Vaccination Tour” to attempt to reach millions of Americans to “encourage vaccinations, and energize and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.” The real reason for all this is that they are fixated on achieving the political goal to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans by the 4th of July. They no longer talk medicine or science. This is about winning. – READ MORE

Almost 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19 – Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19, according to recent data from the state Department of Public Health.

The number of breakthrough cases in the state has been infrequent so far — accounting for approximately one in 1,000 vaccinated people. – READ MORE

Airlines Demand Justice Department Prosecute, Imprison Unruly Passengers – Airlines for America, a group representing U.S. airlines and aviation unions, requested the Justice Department prosecute unruly passengers in a letter Monday.

The letter, addressed to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, calls on the Department of Justice to “commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence.” The letter argues that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the regulatory body currently imposing civil penalties on violent passengers, has not been effectively deterring unruly behavior. – READ MORE

Thermostats In Texas Homes Are Being Accessed Remotely And Turned Up Due To An Energy Shortage – Have a smart thermostat at home? Better keep an eye on it – especially if you live in Texas.

That’s because some residents of the Lone Star state have been claiming that someone has been turning up the temperatures at their homes, remotely, at the same time the state is undergoing an energy shortage. – READ MORE

Portland seeks to mend image amid police uproar, civil unrest with ad campaign: ‘You can be yourself here’ – Portland purchased a full-page advertisement in The New York Times in an attempt to repair its image and attract tourists following a tumultuous year of violent demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and the most recent fallout after all 50 members of the police riot squad resigned.

Travel Portland purchased the ad which is set to run through August to encourage overnight local hotel and short-term rental stays from leisure travelers from the cities of Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, KOIN reported. It is part of a campaign called “This is Portland.” Travel Portland also released a video featuring more than 20 Portland chefs, store owners, athletes, performers and artists that is narrated with the same text written in the full-page New York Times spread. – READ MORE