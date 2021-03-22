PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Monday – March 22nd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘It’s Very Windy’: White House Spokeswoman Explains Biden’s Double Stumble Climbing Air Force One Stairs – A White House spokeswoman said Friday that President Joe Biden was alright after he stumbled a few times as he boarded Air Force One, CNN reported.

Biden repeatedly stumbled and fell once on Friday while he was boarding Air Force One, video footage shows. Biden got up and proceeded onto Air Force One after tripping and falling. – READ MORE

China Mocks And Attacks The United States On U.S. Soil; Biden Admin Struggles To Respond – The Biden administration struggled during its first face-to-face meeting with communist China this week, which happened on U.S. soil, as the Chinese turned what was supposed to be an affair only lasting several minutes into a “public blowup” that lasted more than an hour.

The meeting was supposed to get both sides to the table to set the tone for relations between the two under President Joe Biden’s new Democrat administration. It was expected that the U.S. was going to bring up issues involving China, like human rights and its increasing aggression in numerous domains, but what was not expected was that China would mock the U.S. on U.S. soil. Many critics were stunned by the level of aggression that China showed to the U.S. and the weak response of the Biden administration. – READ MORE

Michigan Pizzeria Owner Arrested for Defying State COVID-19 Restrictions – A restaurant owner in Michigan was arrested on March 19 for defying state CCP virus pandemic restrictions and ignoring a court order, according to the state attorney general.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Michigan, was taken into custody following a traffic stop for failing to comply in a civil case filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. – READ MORE

Biden administration spending $86 million in taxpayer money to house migrants in hotels: report – With migrant facilities being overwhelming by the massive surge of migrants, the Biden administration’s solution to the border crisis is to house migrants in hotels, but it will come at a hefty cost to the American taxpayer.

The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract to pay for hotel rooms to accommodate 1,200 migrant family members who cross the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security officials informed Axios. The hotel rooms in border states such as Texas and Arizona will originally lodge migrants for six months, but “could be extended and expanded.” – READ MORE

Mayor de Blasio Tells NYPD To Pay People Home Visits For “Hurtful” Comments – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYPD officers should pay people home visits if they engage in “hurtful” behavior to others even if the action isn’t criminal. – READ MORE

Bill Gates Does Reddit AMA, Dodges Questions About Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein –Bill Gates took to Reddit for an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Friday, where he answered all sorts of questions about vaccines, fake meat, and his favorite Mortal Kombat fighter (he’s never played).

One question he completely ignored, however, concerned his relationship with notorious and now-dead pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein – who he met with at least six times, including visits to Epstein’s recently-sold Manhattan mansion on “multiple occasions,” staying at least once into the night, according to the New York Times. – READ MORE

More “COVID Suicides” Than COVID Deaths In Kids – Before Covid, an American youth died by suicide every six hours. Suicide is a major public health threat and a leading cause of death for those aged under 25 — one far bigger than Covid. And it is something that we have only made worse as we, led by politicians and ‘the science,’ deprived our youngest members of society — who constitute one-third of the US population — of educational, emotional and social development without their permission or consent for over a year.

We were scared. We were scared for our lives and those of people we love. And, like your average German-on-the-street in the 1930s and 40s, we believed that doing what we were told and supporting the national cause would save us and our families. – READ MORE