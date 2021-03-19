Washington Plans To Start Lifting International Travel Restrictions In 2 Months

As New York prepares to re-start outdoor concerts, and baseball’s opening day looms, it looks like the Biden Administration is finally ready to offer the first reopening guidelines. According to media reports, the administration is preparing to start lifting restrictions on international travel in mid-May.

CNBC reports that Biden is preparing to relax restrictions on travel across the borders with Mexico and Canada and on inbound international travel from the UK, Europe and Brazil.

The financial news channel’s sources said there hasn’t been a policy memo or formal codification of that timeframe – at least, not yet. But presently, the discussion has centered around trying to limit the spread of variants domestically as localities make their own decisions on how quickly to reopen.

However, some officials have suggested President Joe Biden and his COVID task force need more time to feel comfortable with reopening borders and increasing the level of air traffic from overseas.

And now that the EMA has officially re-declared the AstraZeneca vaccine to be “safe”, clearing the way for approval in the US (Biden’s press secretary said the US already has 7MM doses of the jab stockpiled) “There is going to be a sea change in mid-May when vaccines are more widely available to everyone,” one senior administration official said. – READ MORE

